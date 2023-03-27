Ohio City man arrested on arson charge

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Editor’s note: this story, which was originally published Sunday morning, has been updated.

An Ohio City man has been arrested in connection with an early Sunday morning fire that was set at residence in Glenmore.

Scott P. Keber, 31, was arrested on one count of aggravated arson, a first degree felony. The arrest was announced in a press release issued by Van Wert County Sheriff Tom Riggenbach at 3:45 a.m. Sunday. Riggenbach said the arrest was made after deputies received a report of someone being seen lighting a fire at approximately 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

Scott P. Keber

“Deputies were able to locate a vehicle that was determined to be the suspect vehicle and initiated contact with the driver,” Riggenbach wrote in the press release. “Information obtained at the residence and on the stop with the vehicle led to the arrest of Keber.”

No other details about the fire have been released yet.

Deputies transported Keber to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility where he will be held until his arraignment in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Riggenbach said the arrest is related only to the incident that occurred Sunday morning, and he said the State Fire Marshal’s Office continues to investigate several other fires in Van Wert County, along with one in Rockford. Two of those fires occurred Friday night and Saturday morning (see related story above).

Anyone who has seen suspicious activity in the area or has any information that could assist in the investigation is urged to come forward to contact the State Fire Marshal’s tip line at 800.589.2728. The State Fire Marshal’s Office is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for starting those fires.

Riggenbach said citizens with information about the recent fires may also call 419.238.3866 or use the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office website at www.vanwertcountysheriff.com and click on the “Submit a Crime Tip” link. Anyone reporting information can remain anonymous.

Citizens can also report information on the recent fires or other crimes by contacting Van Wert County Crime Stoppers at 419.238.STOP. People may also remain anonymous when contacting Crime Stoppers.