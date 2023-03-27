VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 3/25/2023

Saturday March 25, 2023

1:31 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City Fire along with deputies to a report of a working structure fire on Willshire Ohio City Road in Willshire Township. Willshire Fire, and Wren Fire were also dispatched for mutual aid.

4:38 a.m. – Deputies responded to a report of a domestic dispute at a residence on Jennings Delphos Road in Washington Township.

7:31 a.m. – Dispatched Willshire Fire and Wren EMS along with deputies to a report of a motor vehicle crash on U.S. 33 in Willshire Township. A 2014 Nissan Maxima driven by Jennifer G. Carranza of Orange, California, was southbound on U.S. 33 when she lost control on the wet roadway and crossed centerline. The car slid sideways and went off left side of roadway and continued on and struck a utility pole. All five of the car’s occupants were transported to Adams County by Wren Squad.

8:38 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

9:00 a.m. – Dog warden responded to an area of Wayne Street in the City of Delphos for a stray dog.

10:18 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Shannon Street in the city of Van Wert for a loose dog.

10:58 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Franklin Street in Tully Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

11:30 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Convoy Heller in Willshire Township on a complaint of vehicles blocking the roadway.

11:53 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ainsworth Road in Willshire Township on a report of a suspicious vehicle in the area.

12:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Tully Street in the village of Convoy to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

12:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Mendon Road in York Township for a report of a utility line in the roadway.

12:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township on a complaint of trash blowing in the yard.

1:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Van Wert Willshire Road in Pleasant Township on a complaint of a domestic dispute.

2:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm at a location on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township.

3:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Richey Road in Pleasant Township on a report of a utility wire down in the roadway.

4:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to the Village of Willshire for a parking complaint on Decatur Road.

4:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm at a location on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township.

5:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Washington Township on a report of a tree down across the roadway.

5:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the village of Scott to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

7:54 p.m. – Dispatched Wren and Willshire Fire to a location on Willshire Ohio City Road to the scene of the structure fire that had rekindled.

8:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to an open line 911 call with a child playing on the phone.

9:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the village of Ohio City for a road sign that had blown over.

10:54 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Willshire Ohio City Road in Willshire Township for a subject with difficulty after pregnancy.