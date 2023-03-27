VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 3/26/2023

Sunday March 26, 2023

12:02 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Hogan Street in the Village of Willshire for a subject who fell.

12:32 a.m. – Dispatched Wren Fire along with Deputies to a report of a structure fire in the Village of Convoy. Willshire Fire an Ohio City Fire were also dispatched. Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas M. Riggenbach announced the arrest of a man in relation to a fire being set in the Village of Glenmore. Sheriff Riggenbach said Scott P. Keber, 31, of Ohio City, was arrested on one count of aggravated arson, a felony of the first degree. The arrest was made following a report of someone being seen lighting a fire at a residence around 12:30 a.m. Deputies were able to locate a vehicle that was determined to be the suspect vehicle and initiated contact with the driver. Information obtained at the residence and on the stop with the vehicle, led to the arrest of Keber. Deputies transported Keber to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility where he is being held until his arraignment. Sheriff Riggenbach stated this arrest is related only to the incident that occurred Sunday morning.

8:58 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 33 in Willshire Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

10:07 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Mendon Road in Ridge Township for a report of two suspicious vehicles in the area. 12:57 p.m.– Deputies responded to a residence on Prospect Avenue in the city of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

2:50 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City Fire and EMS along with Deputies to a report of a motor vehicle crash on Ohio 81 in Liberty Township. The crash was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

3:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Gilliland Road in Ridge Township on a complaint of a subject trespassing and possibly having their vehicle struck on the property.

4:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on John Brown Road in Pleasant Township on a complaint of an abandon vehicle.

5:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Mentzer Road in Tully Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle. 7:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on George Street in the city of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township to check an open line 911 call.