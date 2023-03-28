VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 3/27/2023
Monday March 27, 2023
2:17 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Van Wert Decatur Road for a subject with a laceration.
4:38 a.m. – Deputies responded to the area of U.S. 224 in Harrison Township for a dead deer in the roadway.
6:51 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Union Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.
7:49 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Stripe Road in Hoaglin Township on a complaint of two suspicious subjects walking in the road and field.
10:25 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert Fire to a location on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a car fire.
12:02 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject needing transported to the hospital.
12:32 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on Main Street in the village of Convoy.
1:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Westwood Drive in the city of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
3:10 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Boroff Road in Ridge Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.
4:15 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for failure to comply. Blake B. Grenzebach, 18, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.
4:42 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Hogan Street in the village of Willshire for a subject that had fallen.
5:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Old Tile Factory Road in Pleasant Township on a complaint of theft and forgery.
6:10 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Ohio 49 in Willshire Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.
6:51 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Susan Drive in the city of Van Wert for a subject with abnormal heart rate and difficulty breathing.
8:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on Fife Road in Hoaglin Township.
11:33 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Ohio 697 in Washington Township for an unresponsive subject.
