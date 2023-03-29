VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 3/28/2023
Tuesday March 28, 2023
10:09 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the village of Wren to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
11:35 a.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the city of Van Wert going to Blue Creek Cemetery.
12:19 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert Fire to a motor vehicle crash on Washington Street in the city of Van Wert.
4:00 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Common Pleas Court for a probation violation. Juan F. Hernandez, 43, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.
6:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Linn Street in the village of Convoy for a complaint of identity fraud.
7:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
7:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Van Wert Willshire Road in Pleasant Township for an unwanted subject on the property.
9:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township for a report of suspicious activity in the area.
10:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
11:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Walnut Street in the city of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
