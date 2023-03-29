VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 3/28/2023

Tuesday March 28, 2023

10:09 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the village of Wren to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

11:35 a.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the city of Van Wert going to Blue Creek Cemetery.

12:19 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert Fire to a motor vehicle crash on Washington Street in the city of Van Wert.

4:00 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Common Pleas Court for a probation violation. Juan F. Hernandez, 43, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

6:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Linn Street in the village of Convoy for a complaint of identity fraud.

7:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

7:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Van Wert Willshire Road in Pleasant Township for an unwanted subject on the property.

9:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township for a report of suspicious activity in the area.

10:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

11:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Walnut Street in the city of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.