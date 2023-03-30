Van Wert Police blotter 3/20-3/26/23

Van Wert Police

Monday, March 20 – a female reported being assaulted in the 700 block of W. Main St.

Monday, March 20 – an incident of disorderly conduct was reported in the 100 block of S. Washington St. The incident remains under investigation.

Monday, March 20 – a possible violation of a court order or protection order was reported. The incident remains under investigation.

Monday, March 20 – an employee of Pak A Sak on N. Washington St. reported telephone harassment.

Monday, March 20 – arrested Ashley Binkley, 27, and a 15-year-old girl, both of Van Wert for assault after an altercation between them became violent.

Monday, March 20 – arrested Dustin Lehmkuhle for a probation violation and theft after an incident of shoplifting was reported at Casey’s General Store.

Tuesday, March 21 – a burglary report was taken at a residence in the 300 block of S. Walnut St.

Tuesday, March 21 – a 14-year-old was charged with possession of marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia after it was found in his possession at school at the Marsh Foundation.

Tuesday, March 21 – a woman reported her juvenile son was assaulted by another juvenile in the 1100 block of Bell Ave.

Wednesday, March 22 – the Walmart Asset Protection investigator reported theft and trespassing at the store. The incident remains under investigation.

Thursday, March 23 – officers were called to assist a mentally distraught male in the 900 block of E. Main St.

Thursday, March 23 – received a report of menacing in the 200 block of W. Main St.

Thursday, March 23 – arrested Jeffery Lhamon for theft in the 300 block of Town Center Blvd.

Thursday, March 23 – a driver’s license was turned into the police department.

Thursday, March 23 – arrested Tony E. Brown, 65, of Van Wert for domestic violence after an incident in the 600 block of Allingham St.

Thursday, March 23 – a domestic dispute was reported in the 700 block of N. Washington St.

Thursday, March 23 – a report was taken for a trespassing incident after a suspicious person was reported at a residence in the 200 block of Darwin St.

Friday, March 24 – charged a 14-year-old girl with domestic violence after an incident in the 300 block of Woodland Ave.

Friday, March 24 – a disorderly conduct report was taken in the 800 block of N. Washington St.

Friday, March 24 – received a report of criminal damaging in the 800 block of N. Washington St.

Sunday, March 26 – received a report of an unruly juvenile in the 200 block of S. Wayne St.

Sunday, March 26 – an unruly juvenile was reported in the 400 block of S. Chestnut St. The juvenile was located and returned home.