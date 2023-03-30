VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 3/29/2023

Wednesday March 29, 2023

2:47 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Rockford Road in the village of Willshire on a report of two subjects running through various properties.

6:17 a.m. – Deputies responded to the village of Willshire to check the area for the report of a possible impaired driver.

7:05 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Alspach Road in Willshire Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

7:37 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Main Street in the village of Ohio City for a subject having a diabetic emergency.

8:33 a.m. – Deputies responded to the vity of Van Wert at Shannon Street and Fox Road to assist Van Wert Police with traffic control for a motor vehicle crash.

10:43 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Feasby Wisener Road on a complaint of damage to a barn.

10:53 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Church Road in Ridge Township for a report of a loose cow in the road.

11:17 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Race Street in the City of Van Wert on a complaint of loose dogs in the area.

11:32 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township to check a 911 call with an open line.

12:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Marsh Road in Pleasant Township to investigate a report of breaking and entering with the suspect still being on the property. Chad F. Robinson, 43, of Van Wert was taken into custody and transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility pending court.

12:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Harrison Willshire Road in Willshire Township for a complaint of an unknown male subject walking on the roadway near an abandon property.

12:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm at a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township.

1:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township on a complaint of threats.

1:20 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Edgewood Drive in Pleasant Township for a subject possibly having heart issues.

3:30 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Common Pleas Court for a bond violation. Steven Lee Warner, 38, of Delphos is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

3:39 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for failure to appear. Joshua Bunker of Lima is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

4:18 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for failure to comply. Kenneth J. Forthman, 36, of Vendocia is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

5:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lare Road in Tully Township for a report of a stop sign being down.

5:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Dillion Street in the village of Ohio City to conduct a welfare check on a subject in mental distress.

7:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.