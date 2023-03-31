VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 3/30/2023

Thursday March 30, 2023

3:08 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Decatur Road in the village of Willshire to check the welfare of a subject.

6:59 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 33 in Willshire Township to check for an injured deer.

9:02 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Slane Road in Hoaglin Township to check the area for a male subject was seen trying to gain entry to a building.

11:25 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Dixon Cavett Road in Tully Township to check on a 911 call with an open line.

12:42 p.m. – Deputies along with Scott Fire to an area of U.S. 224 in Hoaglin Township for a report of a grass fire.

1:49 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Venedocia St. Mary’s Road in York Township for a subject having numbness in her chest and arms.

8:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Feasby Wisener Road in Union Township to check the area for a report of an injured deer.

10:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to the area of Balyeat Avenue in the city of Van Wert for a report of three males acting suspicious around some RVs at the fairgrounds.