Convoy UMC sets Holy Week schedule

Submitted information

The public is invited to attend Holy Week Services at the Convoy United Methodist Church, starting with the 12 p.m. Friday, April 7, Community Worship Service at Convoy UMC with pastor Bud Walls bringing the message and special music by Don Duncan and Josh Thomas.

The Convoy UMC worship service will begin at 7 p.m. on Good Friday with the choir singing “To Calvary.”

The schedule for Easter/Resurrection Day, April 9, goes like this:

Easter celebration of the risen Jesus Christ will begin with a sunrise worship service at 7 a.m. Breakfast will follow in the fellowship hall, followed by Sunday school for all ages at 8:30 a.m. The Easter Worship Service will begin at 9:30 a.m. in the sanctuary with the adult choir singing “Open the Gates of the Temple” then the 11 a.m. informal worship service in the Fellowship Hall.

The church is located at the corner of North Main and Sycamore Streets in Convoy.