Owens has workbooks published

Kylie Owens, Children’s Ministry Director of Trinity Friends Church, has achieved one of her goals in working for the kingdom of Christ.

She is developing a children’s biblical curriculum for teachers and parents alike called “Raising Unashamed Kids.”” So far, three of the discipleship workbooks, Genesis Part I, the Gospel of Mark, and James, have been published and are available on Amazon.

Kylie Owens

Kylie is passionate about giving kids a solid foundation to stand on, especially today. That passion and the Lord’s blessing is what led her to create “Raising Unashamed Kids.” The curriculum was founded to teach, cultivate, and instill life skills in children so they know how to stand up in a world against them.

Raising Unashamed Kids wants to assist parents and teachers in equipping our youngest generation of disciples. These workbooks will help kids refresh their minds on what we have learned, be used as a prayer journal and testimony formulator, and be a memory maker for them to reflect on. They contain printed pages for them to cut and paste into, or they will directly write into them. The “hands-on” experience these books gives will help kids quickly remember what they are learning.

Owens has also published a new testimonial book called “Send Me” this is the third and final book in her Isaiah Testimonial series. Send Me is her fifth book publication (not including the Raising Unashamed Kids workbooks). She has been invited to present the curriculum at TFC’s Eastern Region of Evangelical Friends Churches’ yearly meeting this July in Canton.