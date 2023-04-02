Slugs & Bugs coming to FUMC

Submitted information

First United Methodist Church, located at 113 W. Central Avenue in Van Wert, will be presenting Randall Goodgame’s ‘Slugs & Bugs’ live at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 16. Slugs & Bugs creates music and stories full of faith and silliness for families to delight in and sing for years to come.

In 2006, Randall Goodgame and Andrew Peterson released the album Slugs & Bugs & Lullabies, and in 2010 Randall released new music and began the Slugs & Bugs live concert tour. Slugs & Bugs music is among the most revered and critically lauded series in Christian family entertainment, garnering multiple Dove Award nominations and millions of streams online.

Randall has toured Slugs & Bugs live extensively throughout the U.S. including in 25 states, playing more than 350 shows. Slugs & Bugs now has released eight albums including the popular Sing the Bible series. In 2019, Randall released his first four picture books in partnership with Lifeway and that same year the all-new Slugs & Bugs show released – good times, good music, and Good News share the stage in the 26-episode TV series.

Consider this an open invitation to enjoy an afternoon of free family fun in a casual, relaxed setting. Contact Cristi Laukhuf at cristi.laukhuf@vanwertfirst.net or phone 419.238.0631 ext 306. for more information.

There are three entrances to the sanctuary, one off Jefferson Street and two off Central Avenue. The church is fully handicapped accessible and handicap parking is also available. If you are looking for a church home or haven’t been to church in a while, the loving congregation of First United Methodist and Pastor Chris Farmer invite you to worship weekly with them. First United Methodist’s weekly services are as follows: 8:15 a.m. casual and 10:45 a.m. traditional service on Sundays. Several Bible studies and activities are offered throughout the week.