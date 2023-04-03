Good Friday Service planned at FUMC

Submitted information

The Van Wert Community Good Friday Service will be held at First United Methodist Church in downtown Van Wert at 12:05 p.m. Good Friday, April 7.

A procession of the cross will begin at the YWCA on the corner of E. Main and S. Cherry Streets at 11:45 a.m. Anyone wishing to walk the cross down Main Street to the church is encouraged to gather before 11:45 a.m. to join the procession. Area pastors will be participating in the Good Friday service along with Pastor Chris Farmer, preaching.

The greater Van Wert community is invited to this service which has been a Van Wert tradition for many years.

First United Methodist Church is located at the corner of Central and Jefferson in downtown Van Wert, just across from Fountain Park. There are three entrances to the sanctuary, one off Jefferson Street and two off Central Avenue. The church is fully handicapped accessible and handicap parking is also available.