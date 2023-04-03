VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 3/31/2023

Friday March 31, 2023

4:53 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Elm Sugar Road in Hoaglin Township to check an open line 911 call.

6:07 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Doner Road in Jackson Township to investigate a report of theft from a motor vehicle.

8:34 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township on a complaint of a bucket in the roadway.

9:24 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Clayton Road in Willshire Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

10:09 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to assist Van Wert Police while serving papers.

11:11 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Bockey Road in Washington Township.

12:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Shannon Street in the city of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

1:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lare Road in Tully Township to take a report of a missing lost gun.

1:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Griswold Street in the village of Middle Point on a complaint of a domestic dispute.

3:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township on a report of reckless operation.

7:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Wayne Street in the city of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

7:57 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Liberty Union Road in Union Township for a subject that fell.

8:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Mendon Road in Ridge Township to stand by as a peace officer while subject retrieved property.

11:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township on a report of reckless operation.