VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 3/31/2023
Friday March 31, 2023
4:53 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Elm Sugar Road in Hoaglin Township to check an open line 911 call.
6:07 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Doner Road in Jackson Township to investigate a report of theft from a motor vehicle.
8:34 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township on a complaint of a bucket in the roadway.
9:24 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Clayton Road in Willshire Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.
10:09 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to assist Van Wert Police while serving papers.
11:11 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Bockey Road in Washington Township.
12:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Shannon Street in the city of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
1:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lare Road in Tully Township to take a report of a missing lost gun.
1:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Griswold Street in the village of Middle Point on a complaint of a domestic dispute.
3:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township on a report of reckless operation.
7:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Wayne Street in the city of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
7:57 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Liberty Union Road in Union Township for a subject that fell.
8:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Mendon Road in Ridge Township to stand by as a peace officer while subject retrieved property.
11:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township on a report of reckless operation.
POSTED: 04/03/23 at 9:04 am. FILED UNDER: Law Enforcement