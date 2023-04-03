VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 4/1/2023

Saturday April 01, 2023

12:34 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on John Brown Road in Pleasant Township.

12:37 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township for a report of a semi-truck that had blown over. No injuries were reported.

12:46 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm at a location on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township.

1:46 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ringwald Road in Ridge Township for a report of a suspicious vehicle in the area.

7:25 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Hogan Street in the Village of Willshire for a subject having difficulty breathing.

8:34 a.m. – Dispatched Delphos EMS to a residence on Shenk Road in Washington Township for a subject who fell.

8:57 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Front Street in Glenmore for a subject having difficulty breathing.

9:19 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Mendon Road in Ridge Township on a complaint of a twisted stop sign from wind damage.

10:23 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township.

11:04 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Dutch John Road in Union Township for a report of utility lines down in the roadway.

11:54 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Mentzer Street in the village of Convoy on a complaint of a subject trespassing.

1:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township on a complaint of a fraud.

1:40 p.m. – Deputies took a complaint from a resident on Ohio 66 in Washington Township on a complaint of fraud.

1:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Westwood Drive in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

2:29 p.m. – Deputies along Ohio City Fire and EMS responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Liberty Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

2:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Ringwald Road in Ridge Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

2:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township on a report of sheet metal blowing off a barn and into the roadway.

2:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on U.S. 127 in Liberty Township. A 2017 Jeep Renegade driven by Rachel Jackson of Rockford was southbound on Ohio 709 south of Ohio City-Venedocia Road. She failed to see a metallic colored cable line dangling across the road and struck it, causing minor damage to the front of the vehicle. Severe cross winds were occurring during this accident. The dangling line was very difficult to see dangling across the road.

2:59 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Riley Street in the Village of Willshire for a subject having a diabetic emergency.

2:59 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence in Glenmore Road in Willshire Township for a subject having chest pain.

3:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Poe Road in Ridge Township to check the welfare of a subject family was not able to make contact with.

6:09 p.m. – Deputies made a routine traffic stop on U.S. 30 in Ridge Township. During the investigation several items of drug abuse instruments were located. A passenger of the vehicle, Julie Ann Snyder Survilla, 47, of Van Wert was taken into custody and transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility on a charge of possession of drug abuse instruments. The driver of the vehicle, Gary Smith, 68, of Convoy was issued a traffic citation for fictitious license plates. The incident remains under investigation.

8:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Haven Street in the village of Scott to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

11:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Liberty Union Road in Union Township on a report of a possible underage party.