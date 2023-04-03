VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 4/2/2023

Sunday April 02, 2023

7:20 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Middle Point Wetzel Road in Jackson Township on a complaint of fraud.

11:15 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

6:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Bockey Road in Washington Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

6:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Convoy Road in Hoaglin Township on a complaint of a loose dog in the area.

8:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for an open line 911 call.