VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 4/2/2023
Sunday April 02, 2023
7:20 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Middle Point Wetzel Road in Jackson Township on a complaint of fraud.
11:15 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
6:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Bockey Road in Washington Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
6:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Convoy Road in Hoaglin Township on a complaint of a loose dog in the area.
8:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for an open line 911 call.
POSTED: 04/03/23 at 9:20 am. FILED UNDER: Law Enforcement