CNB offering to shred documents

VW independent staff/submitted information

April is designated as Community Banking Month and as part of the celebration and as a community service, branches of Citizens National Bank are each hosting a “Community Shred Day” on Friday, April 28, where the public is invited to protect their identity by bringing their personal paper documents to be shredded. Refreshments will be served at each branch during their Shred Day, including the Van Wert branch at 1199 Westwood Drive.

Items to be shredded will be accepted during normal business hours of each office. There is a limit of three standard office size boxes or grocery bags per household. Items that can be shredded include financial statements, canceled and blank checks, paycheck stubs, credit card and account numbers, personal records and tax records, medical records, any items containing a social security number or signature, and any mail or magazines that have personal identifiers.

There’s no need to remove staples or paper clips. No electronic items will be accepted. All paper material will be destroyed by Allshred Services, a NAID certified company.

In addition, each CNB office is giving away a gift basket including local items from each branch community. Anyone who visits a branch during the month of April may enter to win the community gift baskets valued at more than $150 each. Entries can also be made online at cnbohio.com. The drawing for the baskets will be held on Friday, April 28.