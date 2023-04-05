Church hosting Easter breakfast, service

Submitted information

Easter Services at the Liberty Baptist Church, 501 E. Third Street, Van Wert, will be held on Sunday April 9.

A free hot breakfast will be served between 9-10 a.m. A video of the crucifixion and resurrection of Christ will be shown in the main auditorium at 10 a.m. and the church’s Easter service will begin at 10:45 a.m. with resurrection music and a sermon on Christ’s resurrection will be presented by Jim C. Burns, the church’s senior pastor. No Sunday School or Sunday night services on Easter Sunday. The public is invited to attend.

For more information see the church’s Facebook page.