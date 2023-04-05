VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 4/4/2023

Tuesday April 04, 2023

2:45 a.m. – Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a deer on U.S. 127 in Liberty Township. No injuries were reported.

5:46 a.m. – Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a deer on Spencerville Delphos Road in Washington Township. No Injuries were reported.

6:56 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Harrison Township for a report of a large amount of debris in the roadway.

8:05 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of John Brown Road in Pleasant Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

9:49 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Monmouth Road in Harrison Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

11:19 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by a Mercer County Court at 301 Griswold Street in Middle Point. Norman David Haynie, 44, of Middle Point was taken into custody and transferred to Mercer County authorities.

11:34 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Liberty Street in the village of Ohio City to investigate an assault. The incident remains under investigation.

1:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township.

1:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 33 in Willshire Township on a complaint of reckless operation.

2:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Elston Avenue in the city of Van Wert on a complaint of two stray dogs in the area.

4:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township.

4:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 81 in Willshire Township to assist with unruly juvenile.

4:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Cherry Street in the city of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

5:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 637 in Hoaglin Township on a complaint of two dogs running loose.

5:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

6:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Glenmore Road in Liberty Township to investigate an open door on a structure.

6:41 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence in Paulding County for a subject with back pain.

8:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township.

10:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Convoy Road in Union Township to check the welfare of a subject possibly in mental distress.