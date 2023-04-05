VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 4/4/2023
Tuesday April 04, 2023
2:45 a.m. – Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a deer on U.S. 127 in Liberty Township. No injuries were reported.
5:46 a.m. – Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a deer on Spencerville Delphos Road in Washington Township. No Injuries were reported.
6:56 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Harrison Township for a report of a large amount of debris in the roadway.
8:05 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of John Brown Road in Pleasant Township to check an abandoned 911 call.
9:49 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Monmouth Road in Harrison Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
11:19 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by a Mercer County Court at 301 Griswold Street in Middle Point. Norman David Haynie, 44, of Middle Point was taken into custody and transferred to Mercer County authorities.
11:34 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Liberty Street in the village of Ohio City to investigate an assault. The incident remains under investigation.
1:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township.
1:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 33 in Willshire Township on a complaint of reckless operation.
2:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Elston Avenue in the city of Van Wert on a complaint of two stray dogs in the area.
4:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township.
4:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 81 in Willshire Township to assist with unruly juvenile.
4:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Cherry Street in the city of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
5:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 637 in Hoaglin Township on a complaint of two dogs running loose.
5:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
6:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Glenmore Road in Liberty Township to investigate an open door on a structure.
6:41 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence in Paulding County for a subject with back pain.
8:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township.
10:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Convoy Road in Union Township to check the welfare of a subject possibly in mental distress.
