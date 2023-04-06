Van Wert Police blotter 3/27-4/1/23

Van Wert Police

Monday, March 27 – Blake Grenzebach, 19, of Van Wert, turned himself in at Van Wert Municipal Court on an outstanding warrant. He was taken to jail.

Tuesday, March 28 – officers conducted a welfare check in the 1200 block of S. Washington St.

Tuesday, March 28 – received a report of criminal trespassing in the 300 block of W. Crawford St.

Tuesday, March 28 – received a report of criminal trespassing in the 300 block of N. Wall St.

Wednesday, March 29 – a criminal damaging incident was reported in the 900 block of McKinley St.

Wednesday, March 29 – officers were assigned to the 1100 block of S. Shannon St. for a motor vehicle accident. After investigating, James Vibbert was charged with child endangerment.

Wednesday, March 29 – arrested Kenneth James Forthman, 36, on a warrant out of Van Wert Municipal Court.

Wednesday, March 29 – investigated a break-in at a resident in the 600 block of S. Washington St.

Thursday, March 30 – police were called to the 500 block of Jennings Rd. for a welfare check on a male who was distraught.

Thursday, March 30 – received a report of an unknown, unwanted man on personal property.

Thursday, March 30 – a theft was reported in the 800 block of S. Washington St.

Friday, March 31 – Pak A Sak on N. Washington St. reported receiving a counterfeit bill.

Friday, March 31 – arrested Zacariah Dresher on an outstanding warrant from Auglaize Municipal Court. The arrest was made in the 1100 block of Bell Ave.

Friday, March 31 – suspected drug paraphernalia was found at a vacant home in the 1200 block of Sunrise Court. The items were collected and destroyed, and no charges were filed.

Friday, March 31 – received a report of counterfeit money being passed in the 100 block of Christopher Crossing.

Friday, March 31 – received a report of aggravated menacing in the 900 block of George St.

Saturday April 1 – a failure to pay for gasoline was reported at Brookside Convenience Store. No charges were filed.

Saturday, April 1 – an incident of disorderly conduct was reported at Olympic Lanes. No charges were filed.