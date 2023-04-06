VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 4/5/2023

Wednesday April 05, 2023

12:33 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject with high blood pressure.

7:45 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Juvenile Court. Nathaniel Eugene Thomas, 44, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

9:02 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the village of Scott for a motor vehicle crash on private property. No injuries were reported.

9:39 a.m. – Deputies check an area of Middle Point Road in Ridge Township for an abandoned 911 call.

11:08 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township for a motor vehicle crash. A 2015 Freightliner driven by Ahmed Yusuf of Columbus was eastbound in the passing lane, passing vehicles. Approximately 1/4 mile east of Middle Point Wetzel Rd, a 2022 driven by Robin Farris of Van Wert was merging onto US 30 from Middle Point Wetzel Rd and trying to get between cars and onto the highway and struck Yusuf’s truck. No injuries were reported.

11:23 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

2:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Cherry Street in the village of Convoy to assist with an unruly juvenile.

4:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township on a complaint of subjects shooting guns.

7:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.