VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 4/6/2023

Thursday April 6, 2023

12:12 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Washington Township for a disabled vehicle in the roadway.

5:05 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Middle Point Road in Ridge Township to clear debris from the roadway.

6:29 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

12:06 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to Van Wert High School for a subject choking.

12:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

1:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Market Street in the city of Van Wert for a stray dog.

2:52 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a subject in reference to property she had stored being sold without her permission. The incident took place in Ridge Township.

4:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Main Street in the village of Middle Point in reference to her children being harassed by other juveniles.

5:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township for a vehicle losing debris on the roadway.

8:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Dog Creek Road in Ridge Township on a complaint of harassment.