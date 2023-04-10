Spirit EMS offering boot camp

VW independent staff/submitted information

GREENVILLE — Spirit EMS hopes to recruit aspiring EMTs with their new EMT Boot Camp coming this summer. The boot camp, a day camp held in Greenville from July 24-28, will give area high school juniors and seniors a taste of the healthcare industry.

Scott Wolf, Paramedic Educator at Spirit, said students will be exposed to a lot of different elements of EMS work. Students will leave the boot camp certified in CPR, Stop the Bleed training, and suicide prevention training. Attendees will also have an opportunity to drive an ambulance through an

obstacle course within the Spirit parking lot and interact with a variety of healthcare professionals.

Students attending Spirit’s boot camp will learn different aspects of EMS work. Photo submitted

The boot camp will cost around $40, and that there will be help for students who can’t afford it. The deadline for registration is around two weeks before the start of the bootcamp. Interested students can contact Scott Wolf at swolf@spiritmedicaltransport.com.

Spirit EMS is located in Greenville, with additional locations in Houston, Sidney, Van Wert, Celina, and Liberty, Indiana. Due to expanded needs for their services, Spirit is hiring for all locations. For more information on open positions or to apply, go to www.spiritmedicaltransport.com/job-openings.