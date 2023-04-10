VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 4/7/2023

Friday April 7, 2023

3:21 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township on a request from Allen County, Indiana. Allen County authorities were in pursuit of a vehicle with the driver having a felony warrant. The vehicle exited U.S. 30 onto U.S. 224 West and the pursuit continued back into Indiana in Adams County.

8:26 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Kear Road in the city of Van Wert for a loose dog.

9:41 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township on a complaint of reckless operation.

10:39 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to make contact with a subject for the Van Wert Police.

11:22 a.m. – Deputies along with Convoy Fire responded to the area of U.S. 30 and Krick Road in Tully Township for a report of a barn fire. Tankers responded from Van Wert Fire, Payne Fire, and Monroeville Fire. All the tankers were canceled as the fire was found to be a controlled burn and did not involve a barn.

12:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to 1224 West Main Street in the city of Van Wert to assist Van Wert Police.

1:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ball Street in the village of Ohio City for a report of a domestic dispute.

1:50 p.m. – Dispatched Grover Hill EMS to a residence on Defiance Trail Road in Hoaglin Township for a subject who had fallen.

2:35 p.m. – Dispatched Willshire Fire and Wren Fire to a location on the Van Wert Mercer County Line Road in Willshire Township for a field fire.

2:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

3:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 116 in Ridge Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

6:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Sherman Street in the village of Scott to stand by as a peace officer for a child exchange.

7:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol with a vehicle search.

8:36 p.m. – Dispatched Willshire Fire and Wren Fire to an area of U.S. 33 near Wabash Road for a report of a fire in a wooded area.

8:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of State Road in Ridge Township after receiving a report of a male subject going to residence asking for a ride. The male subject was located and was found to be

intoxicated. The male subject did not have anyone he could call to assist him. Jeremy Lee Welch, 43, of Valrico, Florida, was arrested for disorderly conduct and was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

9:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

9:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of State Road in Jennings Township to locate and check the welfare of a subject who had left a residence and was possibly in mental distress.