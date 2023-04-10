VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 4/8/2023

Saturday April 8, 2023

1:12 a.m. – Deputies along with Delphos Fire and EMS responded to an area of Ohio 66 in Washington Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway

Patrol.

3:40 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Dog Creek in the Village of Middle Point for a subject feeling lightheaded.

7:40 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a subject by phone about a possible abuse allegation.

8:49 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township.

8:50 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Elm Sugar Road in Hoaglin Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

10:39 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township on a report of a possible injured dog.

2:08 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Van Wert Willshire Road in Liberty Township for a subject that fell.

3:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Tyler Street in the village of Middle Point on a complaint of fraudulent activity on social media accounts.

5:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to check the welfare of a juvenile.

6:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Elm Sugar Road in Hoaglin Township to check an open line 911 call.

8:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Edgewood Drive in Pleasant Township to check an open line 911 call. Deputies located a male subject that had fallen. Ohio City EMS was dispatched to the residence.

9:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wolfcale Road in Pleasant Township on a complaint of vehicles in a woods.

10:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to Edgewood Park in the village of Convoy to assist the Convoy Marshal.