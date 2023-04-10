VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 4/9/2023

Sunday April 9, 2023

2:22 a.m. – Deputies conducted a routine traffic stop for fictitious license plates, on U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township. During the investigation it was discovered the passenger in the vehicle had outstanding warrants. Jacquelyn Marie Forthman, 34, of Venedocia was taken into custody on a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for aggravated possession of drugs, and a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for failure to appear. She was taken into custody and transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility. The driver of the vehicle, Jack Kelly Buckner, 48, of rural Willshire was issued a traffic citation.

4:34 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township on a complaint of reckless operation.

7:02 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Delphos Southworth Road in Washington Township to investigate a complaint of damage to a vehicle.

4:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township on a complaint of a dog locked in a vehicle.

4:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Edgewood Drive in Pleasant Township.

5:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Washington Street in the city of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

7:25 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Woodland Avenue in the city of Van Wert for a subject who passed out.

8:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of the Van Wert Paulding County Line in Union Township on a complaint of an injured deer.

9:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Willshire Township to investigate an ammonia odor complaint.