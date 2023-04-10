Kitchen’s Inc has a new name, services

Submitted information

Kitchens, Inc., a Van Wert based company specializing in kitchen and bath remodeling, has announced a new name and an expansion of its services. Effective immediately, Kitchen’s Inc. will now be known as A&B Home, a name that reflects the company’s commitment to providing high-quality design, build and remodeling services for the entire home.

“Our new name, A&B Home, reflects our continued dedication to our customers and our community,” said Annie Shartzer on behalf of the company. “We are excited to expand our services beyond the kitchen

and the bathroom to offer a wide breadth of products, services, design and project management for all types of residential Projects.”

A&B Home will continue to operate from its current location at 10098 Lincoln Highway, Van Wert, alongside its commercial partnering brand, A&B. The showroom will continue to showcase appliances for

sale. The company will soon share other showroom updates featuring some of the new products and offerings.

The team at A&B Home encourages everyone to follow them on Facebook for many updates, announcements, and promotions and to check out their new website, www.AandBHome.com for an updated design, improved functionality, and detailed information about the company’s

expanded services.