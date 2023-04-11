VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 4/10/2023

Monday April 10, 2023

7:37 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Liberty Township to assist a motorist with a flat tire.

7:39 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the village of Convoy for a motor vehicle crash on private property. No injuries were reported.

7:51 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

9:38 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Mendon Road in York Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

9:44 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wetzel Road in Hoaglin Township for an unknown suspicious male knocking on doors.

10:13 a.m. – Dispatched Mendon Fire, and Ohio City Fire to a location on Owens Road in York Township for a railroad ties that caught fire from a controlled burn.

12:02 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a subject from Union Pleasant Road in Pleasant Township on a complaint of threats.

12:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

12:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Gerdeman Road in Washington Township on a complaint of dumped trash.

12:31 p.m. – Dispatched Willshire Fire to a location on State Street in the village of Willshire for a report of a trash fire in a dump truck.

1:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township to check a 911 call.

2:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Carmean Street in the village of Ohio City on a fraud complaint.

4:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Liberty Union Road in Pleasant Township to assist with disabled equipment in the roadway.

7:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 224 in Hoaglin Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

9:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to a business on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township on a complaint of a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot.

9:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

9:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Augustine Road in Pleasant Township on a complaint of suspicious activity.