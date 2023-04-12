Annual Southern Gospel Expo planned

Submitted information

It is Gospel Expo time, and Trinity Music Ministries is preparing to host their 22nd Southern Gospel Music Expo April 21-23 at Trinity Friends Church/Family Life Center in Van Wert.

Over the last 22 years, Trinity has hosted groups from 14 different states and Canada for a weekend full of great music and fellowship. This year’s line up features 20 different gospel artists/groups and will feature a special tribute to Trinity’s founding member, Gary Adams, on Saturday night. Gary, along with Steve Placke and Terry Amstutz, started Trinity over 40 years ago and before that he sang in a group with his mother and mother-in-law. Gary passed away on March 4 at the age of 86. Altogether he had served the Lord in song for over 60 years.

The Guardians Quartet and a tribute to Gary Adams will be part of Southern Gospel Expo 2023. Photos submitted

Things will kick off at 5 p.m. Friday, April 21 4 p.m. Saturday, April 22. The doors will open approximately one hour beforehand and the always popular food court will be open. A different gospel artist will take the stage every 15 minutes, so the audience can come and go throughout the night.

On Sunday, April 23, Trinity will open for the the Guardians Quartet. Dean Hickman, Paul Lancaster, John Darin Rowsey, Pat Barker and Scott Mullins, collectively known as the Guardians Quartet are a southern gospel quartet with a unique sound, tight harmony and a passion for sharing the gospel through their music. With three Dove Award nominations, multiple No. 1 songs and fan awards, the Lord has blessed the Guardians Quartet with an incredible journey since their inception. Each member of the group brings a sincere commitment to glorifying Jesus Christ. Therefore, their mantra remains echoing John the Baptist’s words in John 3:30: “He must increase but I must decrease.”

The finale concert will start at 6:30 p.m. with doors opening at 4:30 p.m. and the food court open. With the help of generous sponsors and nightly offerings, the Gospel Expo is free.