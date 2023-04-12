Church to hold preschool art show
Submitted information
Parents are invited to the First United Methodist Preschool Art Show from 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at the church, 113 W. Central Ave Van Wert.
Join the little artists as they display their masterpieces. Parents are invited to enjoy pizza with at 6 p.m. Also, parents can collect their student’s work of art they have created. Optional freewill donations will go toward the church’s scholarship fund.
POSTED: 04/12/23 at 6:20 pm. FILED UNDER: Church