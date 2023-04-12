Van Wert Police blotter 4/2-4/7/2023

Van Wert Police

Sunday, April 2 – arrested Matthew A. Southerland for disorderly conduct after the police department received a call for a possible impaired male near the area of S. Shannon St. and George St.

Sunday, April 2 – a man allegedly brandished a firearm in the 500 block of N. Market St. The matter is under investigation.

Sunday, April 2 – an assault was reported in the 1100 block of Kear Rd.

Monday, April 3 – a menacing incident was reported at Walmart. No charges were filed.

Tuesday, April 4 – arrested Barry E. Bryson for domestic violence by threat in the 700 block of N. Washington St.

Tuesday, April 4 – a theft was reported at Pak A Sak North.

Tuesday, April 4 – received a report of a probation violation in the 300 block of W. Main St.

Wednesday, April 5 – received a report of a theft in the 700 block of N. Washington St.

Wednesday, April 5 – assisted Van Wert EMS with a medical emergency in the 1200 block of Woodland Ave.

Wednesday, April 5 – responded to the 600 block of Pewterboy Ave. for a female in distress.

Wednesday, April 5 – received a report of interference with custody.

Wednesday, April 5 – received a theft report in the 700 block of E. Main St.

Thursday, April 6 – Van Wert Fire Equipment reported an unknown person stole 4-5 fire extinguishers from their dumpster and a large aluminum ramp from the back of their building on E. Crawford St at approximately 8:15 p.m. The person was driving a blue pickup truck.

Friday, April 7 – a theft was reported at Ruler Foods in the 1100 block of S. Shannon St.

Friday, April 7 – a report of criminal mischief was received in the 400 block of South Ave.