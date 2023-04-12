VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 4/11/2023

Tuesday April 11, 2023

8:28 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

9:04 a.m. – Dispatched Spencerville EMS to a residence on Jones Road in Jennings Township for a subject having a diabetic emergency.

11:15 a.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the city of Van Wert to Willshire Township.

12:11 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to a location on Convoy Road in Tully Township to check the welfare of livestock.

12:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township on a complaint of reckless operation.

1:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 81 in Willshire Township to check the welfare of a juvenile.

1:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

3:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash involving two vehicles on Middle Point Road near Ohio 116 in Ridge Township. No injuries were reported.

4:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Bockey Road in Washington Township to check the area for a subject the Van Wert City Police were attempting to locate.

7:01 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Colwell Road in Union Township for a subject who is ill and having difficulty walking.

9:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 33 in Willshire Township to check for a subject reported to be walking in the middle of the roadway.

9:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to assist a subject in retrieving property.