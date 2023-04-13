VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 4/12/2023

Wednesday April 12, 2023

1:19 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Market Street in the city of Van Wert for a subject having chest pain.

8:00 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Race Street in the city of Van Wert on a complaint of dogs causing property damage.

8:13 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of John Brown Road in the city of Van Wert on a complaint of a stray dog.

9:43 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a subject from the village of Middle Point reference to a welfare check.

10:22 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Ohio 118 in Liberty Township for a subject having a possible stroke.

10:30 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for tampering with evidence and failure to comply with order of police. Both charges are third degree felonies. Robert Kaury Seibert, 36, of Van Wert was transported from the Shelby County Jail to appear in court on the charges.

11:26 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area on Fox Road in the city of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police with a subject.

1:17 p.m. – Dispatched Wren Fire, Willshire Fire, and Ohio City Fire to a report of a grass fire on U.S. 224 in Harrison Township.

3:54 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Ohio 49 in Willshire Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

5:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

5:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township on a complaint of a male subject trespassing on private property.

8:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on State Street in the village of Willshire to assist a juvenile.

8:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on High Street in the village of Convoy for a stray dog contained on the property.

8:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to investigate a report of a missing juvenile. The juvenile later returned home.

10:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on Tully Street in the village of Convoy.