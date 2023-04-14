VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 4/13/2023

Thursday April 13, 2023

8:51 a.m. – Deputies responded to an address on Parkview Drive in the city of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:21 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area on Peter Collins Road in Ridge Township on a complaint of a vehicle being parked on the property.

1:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 224 in Jackson Township on a complaint of harassment.

2:06 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Main Street in the village of Ohio City for a subject having a diabetic emergency.

3:47 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a location on Skinner Street in the village of Ohio City for a subject with a laceration on their head.

5:27 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for civil contempt. Joshua E. Moore, 41, of Paulding is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

5:44 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City Fire to a residence on Washington Street in the village of Ohio City for a gas grill fire. 8:09 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to a location on Venedocia Eastern Road in Jennings Township for a field fire. 9:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Sprague Street in the village of Willshire for a trespassing complaint.

9:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Baker Road in Ridge Township on a complaint of a loose cow near the roadway.

11:24 p.m. – Deputies conducted a routine traffic stop on Leeson Avenue in the city of Van Wert. During the investigation it was discovered the passenger of the vehicle had an active warrant. Ecco R. Burker, 38, of Coldwater was taken into custody on a warrant issued from Van Wert Municipal Court for failure to appear. She was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility. She was also issued a summons to appear on new charges of falsification, possession of drugs, and possessing drug abuse instruments.