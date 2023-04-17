VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 4/14/2023

Friday April 14, 2023

4:48 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

8:24 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

9:51 a.m. – Dispatched Delphos EMS to a residence in the village of Middle Point for a subject who is ill.

9:53 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Dull Robinson Road in Pleasant Township to check an open line 911 call.

10:18 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject having a possible stroke.

10:28 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the village of Ohio City to investigate an attempted breaking and entering.

11:22 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Feasby Wisener Road in Tully Township to take a report for a hit skip motor vehicle crash. An unknown semi-truck attempting to turn around and struck a mailbox.

11:33 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Ohio 66 in Washington Township.

12:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Werner Road in Tully Township on a complaint of a suspicious vehicle trespassing on the property.

1:15 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Vine Street in the city of Van Wert for a subject having a possible seizure.

1:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Elm Sugar Road in Hoaglin Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

1:33 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for civil contempt. Eugene Shultz, 45, of Lima was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

1:38 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject having a possible stroke.

5:41 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Westwood Drive in the city of Van Wert for a subject with back pain.

6:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township to assist a disabled vehicle.

7:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 697 in Washington Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.