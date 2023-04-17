VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 4/15/2023

Saturday April 15, 2023

2:29 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for suspected drug being located.

2:46 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township to investigate an attempted burglary.

10:19 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Gilliland Road in Ridge Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

10:42 a.m. – Dispatched Willshire and Wren Fire to a location in Mercer County for a field fire.

12:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Railroad Street in the village of Middle Point to investigate a complaint of theft.

1:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Wren Landeck Road in Liberty Township to stand by for a subject to retrieve property.

3:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Willshire Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:10 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Williams street in the city of Van Wert for a subject in cardiac arrest.

4:25 p.m. – Deputies responded with Middle Point Fire to a report of a shed fire on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township.

4:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

5:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Harrison Willshire Road in Harrison Township on a complaint of a stray dog.

7:43 p.m. – Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Washington Street in the city of Van Wert. The driver of the vehicle was arrested for driving while under the influence, and possession of controlled substance. Joseph V. Black, 57, of Watertown, New York was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.