VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 4/16/2023

Sunday April 16, 2023

12:40 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Harrison Willshire Line Road in Harrison Township on a complaint of a stray dog.

4:27 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Plum Street in the village of Willshire for a welfare check.

7:16 a.m. – Deputies checked an area of Ohio118 in Liberty Township on a report of a juvenile walking along the roadway.

11:09 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Cherry Street in the city of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

11:21 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS and Van Wert EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject having a possible stroke.

12:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Richey Road in Pleasant Township on a complaint of dumped trash.

1:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township to assist with a disabled vehicle.

1:25 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Fox Road in the City of Van Wert for an ill person.

2:26 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for failure to comply. Corey Mathew Murphy, 27, of Ohio City was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

2:34 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Fox Road in the city of Van Wert for an ill person.

2:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

5:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Gilbert Road in Jennings Township to assist with an unruly juvenile.