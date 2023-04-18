Gathman joins CNB Board of Directors

Submitted information

Citizens National Bank (CNB) has named Jonathan Gathman to its Board of Directors. He replaces retiring member Stan Clemens of Bluffton.

Gathman is currently the executive vice-president, strategic management for Grube, Inc. In this position he’s had experience in lease compliance and negotiations, real estate acquisition, franchise development and budgeting – all knowledge that will allow him to provide real-world input to the decisions of how the bank is run. He also has 25 years of banking experience, 16 of those serving as the senior lending officer for a community bank.

“The level of experience Jon brings to the Board will allow us to make sound, strategic decisions, CNB President Eric Faulkner said. “I look forward to his participation and insight.”

Gathman holds a master of business administration from Bowling Green State University and a bachelor of science in finance from Defiance College. He completed the graduate school of banking in 2008.

His community involvement currently includes being a board bember for the Defiance Area Foundation, treasurer for the Ohio Omicron Chapter of the Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity Alumni Board of Trustees, a board member for Promedica Defiance Regional Hospital and a board member for the Defiance Softball Association.