Van Wert Police blotter 4/9-4/15/2023

Van Wert Police

Sunday, April 9 – arrested Lonnie Cole of Van Wert on an outstanding warrant from Allen County, Ohio. The arrest was made in the 600 block of W. Main St. and Cole was transported to the Delphos Police Department, then was turned over to the Allen County Sheriff’s Office.

Sunday, April 9 – a city resident reported a person made a false allegation against him while in the 100 block of E. Main St.

Sunday, April 9 – received a report of domestic violence in the 300 block of Woodland Ave.

Sunday, April 9 – officers responded to the 900 block of S. Shannon St. for a distraught female.

Monday, April 10 – American Car Rental reported the theft of a rental contract. The matter is under investigation.

Tuesday, April 11 – American Car Rental reported an incident of trespassing. No charges were filed.

Wednesday, April 12 – investigated a domestic violence incident in the 200 block of Burt St. No criminal charges were filed.

Wednesday, April 12 – an assault in the 1200 block of S. Shannon St. was reported to the police department.

Wednesday, April 12 – received a report of an aggravated menacing incident that occurred in the 500 block of Collins Ave.

Thursday, April 13 – a criminal damaging incident to a vehicle was reported in the 1000 block of E. Main St.

Thursday, April 13 – a trespassing incident was reported in the 500 block of Bonnewitz Ave.

Thursday, April 13 – arrested Mark Binkley on an outstanding warrant while in the 500 block of Collins Ave.

Friday, April 14 – Goodwill reported illegal trash dumping. The incident is under investigation.

Friday, April 14 – charged Murrell Pryor Jr., 53, with persistent disorderly conduct after an incident in the 1100 block of E. Sycamore St.

Saturday, April 15 – responded to a home in the 900 block of McKinley St. for a burglary in progress. Upon arrival, officers saw the suspect, Brittany N. Pessefall, 26, entering and exiting the residence. She was taken into custody and after a brief investigation was charged with burglary. She was taken to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.