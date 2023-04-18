VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 4/17/2023

Monday April 17, 2023

3:07 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire and deputies to a report of a dumpster fire on Poe Road in Ridge Township.

7:29 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on John Brown Road in Union Township to assist with an unruly juvenile.

7:50 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Liberty Union Road in Pleasant Township on a complaint of two stray dogs.

7:56 a.m.- Dispatched Convoy EMS to a location in the village of Convoy for a subject with chest pain.

10:34 a.m. – Dispatched Grover Hill EMS to a residence on Wetzel Road in Jackson Township for a subject having a reaction to a mixture of drugs.

10:42 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

11:43 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Pleasant Township about threatening text messages.

11:55 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm at a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township.

12:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

2:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

2:55 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject with low oxygen levels.

3:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to motor vehicle crash involving one vehicle on Ohio 116 in Ridge Township. A 2001 Chevy Tahoe driven by Clint Myers was southbound, then veered off the west side of the roadway and struck a utility pole. The SUV then went west into a field and came to a rest. There were no injuries and the vehicle was towed by Superior. Midwest Electric was contacted to fix the pole that was struck.

4:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm at a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township.

5:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 81 in Willshire Township for a report of low utility wires across the roadway.

7:20 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject having a seizure.

7:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township to check the welfare of a subject walking on the roadway.

8:32 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Hogan Street in the village of Willshire for a subject who had fallen.

9:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of West Main Street in Pleasant Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

9:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.