VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 4/18/2023

Tuesday April 18, 2023

9:04 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Bebb Street in the village of Venedocia for a civil complaint.

2:50 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to a residence on West Main Street in the city of Van Wert for a stray dog.

3:15 p.m. – Deputies checked an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township on a complaint of reckless operation.

4:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Convoy Road in Union Township for a motor vehicle crash. A 2010 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Landon Tracy was southbound on John Brown Rd. He came to a stop at the intersection and struck an eastbound 2014 Ford Fusion driven by Dakota Rodger. Rodger’s car went off the right side of Convoy road and came to a rest, while Tracy’s truck hit the stop sign on the south side of convoy road and came to a stop. No injuries were reported.

5:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township. No injuries were reported.

7:32 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Burris Road in Liberty Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle. 7:44 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Main Street in the village of Convoy for a subject with chest pain.

8:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Grant Street in the village of Scott to look for a subject involved in a domestic incident in Paulding County.

10:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Washington Street in the city of Van Wert to assist with a disabled semi-truck.

10:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Dixon Cavett Road in Tully Township on a complaint of a protection order violation. Stephen M. Wood, 72, of Van Wert was arrested and transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.