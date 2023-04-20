VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 4/19/2023

Wednesday April 19, 2023

12:41 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert Fire to a location on John Brown Road in the city of Van Wert for a report of a fire.

1:20 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 81 in Jennings Township on a complaint of a suspicious vehicle on private property.

1:44 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 116 in York Township for a complaint of suspicious activity.

6:58 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township on a report of an injured dog.

9:39 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Hogan Street in the village of Willshire on a complaint of two stray dogs.

11:28 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

1:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on West Main Street in the city of Van Wert to check the welfare of a juvenile who has not reported to school.

3:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:30 p.m. – Deputies along with Van Wert Fire responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township. A 2019 Chrysler Pacifica driven by Sharon Witten of Van Wert was traveling westbound on Lincoln Highway near the intersection of Liberty Union Rd. A 2017 Fiat 500 driven by Katherine Murphy of Cecil was traveling northbound on Liberty Union Rd near the intersection of Lincoln Highway. Murphy stated that she stopped at the intersection and then proceeded to drive through the intersection and didn’t see Witten. traveling on Lincoln Highway. The Fiat ended up in the yard of the residence northwest of the intersection and the Pacifica ended up north of the intersection on Liberty Union Rd. Witten suffered what appeared to be minor injuries and was transported by EMS to Van Wert Health, while Murphy did not suffer any apparent injuries. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

5:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Main Street in the village of Venedocia ref a subject making threats to a juvenile.

6:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert for a motor vehicle crash on private property. No injuries were reported.

6:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 709 in York Township to check a stop sign reported to be coming loose from the post.

9:04 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a probation violation. Rebecca Lynn Ayers, 22, of Lima was located by Allen County, Ohio authorities and was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

10:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on South Avenue in the city of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.