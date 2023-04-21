VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 4/20/2023

Thursday April 20, 2023

12:50 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.

8:30 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a community control violation. Deputies observed the wanted subject in the residence. They were initially informed the

subject was not there. Deputies were given permission to enter and search the residence. James E. Mihm Jr., 28, was located at 12580 Union Pleasant Road in Pleasant Township hiding under a bed. Stacy M. Young, 46, of Van Wert was taken into custody for ostructing official business. Both subjects were transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

8:36 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Middle Point Road in Ridge Township to check an open line 911 call.

9:10 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Main Street in the village of Ohio City for a subject having difficulty breathing.

10:13 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City Fire to a location on Ireland Road in York Township for a field fire.

12:00 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Juvenile Court for failure to appear. Justin D. Edmonds, 39, of Dayton is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

2:30 p.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the city of Van Wert to a cemetery in Paulding County.

4:43 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Hoffman Street in the village of Ohio City for a subject who fell.

14:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Mentzer Church Road in Tully Township to investigate a complaint of harassment.

6:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Shenk Road in Washington Township on a complaint of dumped furniture along the roadway.

10:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Richey Road in Liberty Township on a report of a motor vehicle crash. It was reported that a gray car had struck and damaged a utility pole and left the scene.