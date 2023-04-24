VWCO Sheriff’s Activity Log

Saturday, April 22, 2023

O2:33 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 33 in Willshire Township on a complaint of reckless operation.

09:54 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of State Road in Washington Township on a complaint of a suspicious vehicle.

10:57 a.m. – Dog warden responded to an area of Mockingbird Lane in Van Wert on a complaint of a stray dog.

11:52 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Jennings-Delphos Road for a subject with jaw pain.

12:52 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject complaining of head pressure.

14:05 p.m. – Dog warden responded to an area of Ohio 116 in Jennings Township on a complaint of a stray dog.

14:32 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Rockford Road in Willshire to check on open line 9-1-1 call.

18:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Middle Point-Wetzel Road in Jackson Township on a complaint of stray dogs on the property.

18:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township on a complaint of an assault.

19:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Union Township on a complaint of reckless operation.

19:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a welfare check.

20:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Jackson Street in Wren on a complaint of a dispute.