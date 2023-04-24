VWCO Sheriff’s Activity Log

Sunday, April 23, 2023

00:33 a.m. — Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township on a complaint of reckless operation.

01:42 a.m. — Deputies responded to an area of Middle Point-Wetzel Road in Ridge Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

09:07 a.m. — Deputies responded to an area of Convoy Road in Union Township for an abandoned 9-1-1 call.

09:40 a.m. — Deputies responded to a residence on Colwell Road in Union Township for a complaint of chickens being killed by a dog.

10:20 a.m. — Deputies responded to an area of Colwell Road in Union Township on a complaint of a loose dog.

11:00 a.m — Deputies responded to a residence on Mentzer Road in Tully Township to investigate a complaint of trespassing.

11:08 a.m. — Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to stand by as peace officer for a child exchange.

12:19 p.m. — Deputies responded to an area of Middle Point Road in Ridge Township to check an open line 9-1-1 call.

14:59 p.m. — Deputies responded to a residence on Griswold Street in Middle Point on a complaint of domestic violence. Tyler Scott Myers, 31, of Middle Point, was arrested and transported to the Van Wert Correctional Facility.

17:51 p.m. — Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Liberty Township to recover property that had been located.

17:56 p.m. — Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township to assist a motorist with a disabled vehicle.

18:00 p.m. — Deputies responded to a location in Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

20:05 p.m. — Deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash on Ohio 118 and Wren Landeck Road in Liberty Township. Unit 1 was a 2019 Ram cargo van driven by Christopher W. Hamm of Lexington, Kentucky, who was transported to the hospital. Unit was a 2016 Jeep Wrangler driven by Shawna L. Mergy of Van Wert. No other details are available at this time.

23:30 p.m. — Deputies responded to a residence on Hoaglin Road in Hoaglin Township to check an abandoned 9-1-1 call.