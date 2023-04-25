VWCO Sheriff’s Activity Log

Monday, May 24, 2023

3:02 a.m. — Deputies responded to a location in Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:53 a.m. — Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Van Wert-Decatur Road in Pleasant Township for a subject with low blood pressure.

11:12 a.m. — Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject with a severe headache.

11:49 a.m. — Deputies responded to a residence on Carmean Street in Ohio City to assist with a child custody dispute.

12:14 p.m. — Deputies responded to a location in Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

2:35 p.m. — Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Circle Drive in Washington Township.

2:46 p.m. — Dispatched Van Wert EMS to the Van Wert High School parking lot on Ohio 118 in Van Wert for a motor vehicle crash.

5:18 p.m. — Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Marsh Road in Ridge Township for a subject that fell off a bicycle.

9:12 p.m. — Deputies responded to a location on Jackson Street in Middle Point to investigate a theft complaint.

9:27 p.m. — Deputies responded to a location in Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

11:08 p.m. — Deputies responded to an area of Bonnewitz Avenue in Van Wert to investigate a report of mailboxes being struck by a vehicle which then left the scene.

11:38 p.m. — Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township to investigate an assault report. The incident remains under investigation.