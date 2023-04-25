VWCO Sheriff’s Activity Log
Monday, May 24, 2023
3:02 a.m. — Deputies responded to a location in Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
10:53 a.m. — Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Van Wert-Decatur Road in Pleasant Township for a subject with low blood pressure.
11:12 a.m. — Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject with a severe headache.
11:49 a.m. — Deputies responded to a residence on Carmean Street in Ohio City to assist with a child custody dispute.
12:14 p.m. — Deputies responded to a location in Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
2:35 p.m. — Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Circle Drive in Washington Township.
2:46 p.m. — Dispatched Van Wert EMS to the Van Wert High School parking lot on Ohio 118 in Van Wert for a motor vehicle crash.
5:18 p.m. — Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Marsh Road in Ridge Township for a subject that fell off a bicycle.
9:12 p.m. — Deputies responded to a location on Jackson Street in Middle Point to investigate a theft complaint.
9:27 p.m. — Deputies responded to a location in Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
11:08 p.m. — Deputies responded to an area of Bonnewitz Avenue in Van Wert to investigate a report of mailboxes being struck by a vehicle which then left the scene.
11:38 p.m. — Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township to investigate an assault report. The incident remains under investigation.
