VWCO Sheriff Activity Log

Wednesday, April 26, 2023

8:16 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Main Street in Ohio City for a subject having a diabetic emergency.

12:02 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject with low oxygen levels.

12:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash on U.S. 127 in Union Township. The incident involved two vehicles. Unit 1 was slowing or stopped in traffic to make a turn and was rear-ended by Unit 2. No injuries were reported.

1:26 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a subject in reference to an incident that took place on Ringwald Road in Ridge Township with an unruly juvenile.

3:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Ohio City on a complaint of a theft of gasoline. The subject later returned and paid for the gas.

5:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Fort Recovery Road in Willshire Township on a complaint of a couple of mailboxes being destroyed.

6:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Washington Street in Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

6:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Jefferson Street in Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

7:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township on a complaint of damage caused to his vehicle by a subject mowing.

8:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Convoy to stand by as a peace officer while a subject obtained property.

10:32 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Liberty Township for a report of an occupied disabled vehicle in the roadway.

11:13 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Greenville Road in Liberty Township for a subject with hip pain.