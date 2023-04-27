VWCO Sheriff Activity Log

Tuesday, April 25, 2023

5:11 a.m. — Deputies responded to an area of Willshire Eastern Road in Willshire Township to remove a dead deer from the roadway.

9:35 a.m. — Deputies spoke with a Wren resident on a harassment complaint.

10:18 a.m. — Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 116 in York Township on a report of suspicious activity.

2:11 p.m. — Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a resident on Westfield Drive in Middle Point for a subject choking.

4:31 p.m. — Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Reidenbaugh Road in Harrison Township for a subject in too much pain to stand.

4:45 p.m. — Deputies responded to a location in Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

5:06 p.m. — Dispatched Middle Point Fire to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township for a grass fire.

5:55 p.m. — Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a community control violation. Rebecca Lynn Ayers, 22, of Lima, is being held in the Van Wert County Correctional Facility

8:26 p.m. — Deputies responded to a residence on Galvin Road in Hoaglin Township for a harassment complaint.

10:14 p.m. — Dispatched Convoy Fire to a location on Lincoln Highway in Tully Township on a report of a field fire.

11:39 p.m. — Deputies responded to a residence on Carmean Street in Ohio City to assist with an unruly juvenile.