VWCO Sheriff Activity Log

Thursday, April 27, 2023

8:54 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township.

11:37 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

Noon – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a community control violation. Ethan A. Mezuk, 32, of Defiance, is being held in the Van Wert County Correctional Center.

1:43 p.m. – The dog warden responded to a location on Middle Point-Wetzel Road in Jackson Township on a complaint of a dog running loose.

2:39 p.m. – The dog warden responded to a location on Liberty Union Road in Pleasant Township on a stray dog complaint.

5:17 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City Fire to a report of a field fire on Greenville Road in York Township.

5:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Middle Point Road in Ridge Township on a harassment complaint.

6:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Woodland Avenue in Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:37 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Walnut Grove Church Road in Willshire Township for a subject who fell.

9:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

9:56 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Ohio 118 in Liberty Township for a subject who fell.

10:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township for an occupied suspicious vehicle.

11:38 p.m. – Deputies and Ohio City Fire personnel responded to a report of a structure fire on Glenmore Road in Liberty Township. Willshire Fire, Wren Fire, and Rockford Fire responded through mutual aid with Ohio City, while CERT also was at the scene.