VWCO Sheriff Activity Log
Thursday, April 27, 2023
8:54 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township.
11:37 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
Noon – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a community control violation. Ethan A. Mezuk, 32, of Defiance, is being held in the Van Wert County Correctional Center.
1:43 p.m. – The dog warden responded to a location on Middle Point-Wetzel Road in Jackson Township on a complaint of a dog running loose.
2:39 p.m. – The dog warden responded to a location on Liberty Union Road in Pleasant Township on a stray dog complaint.
5:17 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City Fire to a report of a field fire on Greenville Road in York Township.
5:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Middle Point Road in Ridge Township on a harassment complaint.
6:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Woodland Avenue in Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
8:37 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Walnut Grove Church Road in Willshire Township for a subject who fell.
9:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.
9:56 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Ohio 118 in Liberty Township for a subject who fell.
10:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township for an occupied suspicious vehicle.
11:38 p.m. – Deputies and Ohio City Fire personnel responded to a report of a structure fire on Glenmore Road in Liberty Township. Willshire Fire, Wren Fire, and Rockford Fire responded through mutual aid with Ohio City, while CERT also was at the scene.
POSTED: 04/28/23 at 10:41 pm. FILED UNDER: Law Enforcement