VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 4/28/2023

Friday April 28, 2023

4:32 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township to investigate a 911 hang up call.

5:29 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of the Van Wert Mercer County Line Road in Willshire Township on a complaint of a suspicious vehicle in the area.

12:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township.

12:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Liberty Union Road in Pleasant Township on a complaint of a loose dog.

2:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township for a report of a semi-truck going off the roadway. No injuries were reported. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

3:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Decatur Road in the village of Willshire to investigate a report of someone breaking into the residence. It was found to be family friends at the residence.

5:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert for a motor vehicle crash on private property. No injuries were reported.

5:59 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for failure to appear. Ethan William Bear, 22, of Lima was located by Allen County authorities. He was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

8:40 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a probation violation. Randy Dean Michaelson Jr., 34, of Van Wert was located by Van Wert Police and was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.