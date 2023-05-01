VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 4/29/2023

Saturday April 29, 2023

7:20 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the city of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:25 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Decatur Road in the village of Willshire to investigate a report of a protection order violation. Joseph M. Thomas, 32, of Willshire was arrested and charged with two counts of violation of a protection order. He was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

11:32 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township to investigate a complaint of reckless operation.

4:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash on Ohio 697 in Washington Township. A 2010 Toyota Camry driven by Douglas Geary of Delphos was traveling south on Middle Point Wetzel Road and failed to yield and stop prior to the stop sign on Middle Point Wetzel Road. A 1984 Dodge 600 driven by Kadren Artis of Lima was traveling west on Ohio 697 when Geary failed to yield, causing the collision. Both vehicles sustained minor damage. No injuries were reported.

5:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township.

5:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Woodland Avenue in the city of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

7:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township.

7:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Upp Road in Pleasant Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township to check on an occupied parked vehicle along the roadway.

8:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township on a complaint of reckless operation.

11:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Pleasant Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.